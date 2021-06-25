Relationships forged during pandemic could be use to fight addiction

The coronavirus pandemic put a lot of lives on hold for over a year, but Butler County’s health commissioner said she sees a silver lining that might save people from another crisis – this one involving drug overdose and intervention.

SPOILED LIVES FOR MORE THAN AYEAR... BUT BUTLER COUNTY'SHEALTH COMMISSIONER SEES ASILVER LINING -- ONE THEY SAYMIGHT SAVE PEOPLE FROM ANOTHERCRISIS.AS REPORTER LARRYSEWARD SHOWS US -- THIS ONEINVOLVES DRUG OVERDOSES -- ANDINTERVENTION BUILT ON NEWBONDS.(nats of sirens)(track)ohioemergency rooms saw more than32-thousand overdoses lastyear.(show AP 1 photo - withBUTLER CORONER LOGO and text"177 DEATHS IN 2020")butlercounty saw 177 deaths and,according to the coronor'soffice, is on pace to passthat this year.(show BUT COSTATS mov)in the last month...the county had just one daywithout an o-d.(sot/ tc10:49:38/ jenny bailer/ butlerco general health district,health commissioner)"...nowthat i'm starting to be ableto think outside of covid,we're really ramping up ourefforts to reduce drugoverdoses."(track)healthcommissioner jenny bailerhardly plans to use the sameold attack.(show broll frombutler co vax clinic lastmonth)the coronavirus pandemictaught public health too much.(sot/ tc 10:49:15/ jennybailer/ butler co generalhealth district, healthcommissioner)"i have most ofthe important heads ofagencies in my cell phone.

Ihave their contacts there.

Imight not have known thembefore this.

But i know themall now and they know me." 27"and they call me anytime dayand night and i'm happy forthem to do that.

And we willleverage that..."(track)(showHAM CO COALITION 1 photo)thinkhamilton county's addictioncoalition of 40 state, localand federal agencies.(show HAMCO COALITION 2 photo)theylaunched six years ago andwhen cincinnati(show AP CINCY1 photo)saw its first surge offentanyl deaths in 20-16...(show AP CINCY 2 photo)connections between police,fire, public health and others(show AP CINCY 3 photo)helpedget narcan on the streetswithin a week and save lives.(show AP CINCY 4 photo)whilebutler county is NOT formingan "official" coalition,(showmore file of butler co vaxclinic)bailer expectspartnerships that broughtvaccine to fairgrounds...(showBUT CO VAX 1 photo)todrive-throughs... pop-up busclinics and more(show BUT COVAX 2 photo)to remain a teamable to plan, forecast andbetter respond(show AP CINCY 5photo)to addiction and socialissues contributing tooverdoses.(sot/ tc 10:49:54/jenny bailer/ butler cogeneral health district,health commissioner)"so thoserelationships are not lost andi hope they won't end.

We'llcontinue to work on things forthe citizens of butler county."(larry looklive)"counthospitals... forced to sharesupplies during thepandemic... among groupsworking together and moreclosely than ever.

Oneofficial told me those arerelationships that can also beredirected toward addictionand overdose problems too.larry seward... wcpo... nine