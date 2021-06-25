The Darriel Roy Show - Netflix Co-founder, Marc Randolph

Our host Darriel Roy interviews American tech entrepreneur, Marc Randolph.
Marc is the Co- Founder and the first CEO of the media giant, Netflix.
Our host Darriel Roy interviews American tech entrepreneur, Marc Randolph.
Marc is the Co- Founder and the first CEO of the media giant, Netflix.
Our host Darriel Roy interviews Catharine Arnston, the CEO & Founder of EnergyBits. A plant-based nutrition tablet made purely of..
Our host Darriel Roy interviews Canadian stand up comedian, “Russell Peters.” Russell was number three on Forbes' list of the..