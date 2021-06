Compass partners with CAN Community Health providing immediate on-site care and services

On Friday, the center partnered with CAN Community Health to provide on-site doctors and other immediate services to people who test positive for HIV.

It's one of the largest expansions Compass Community Center has witnessed in over 30 years.

ALL NEW AT FOUR--- IT'S ONE OFTHE LARGEST EXPANSIONS*COMPASS COMMUNITY CENTE* INLAKE WORTH BEACH HAS WITNESSEDIN OVER THIRTY YEARS... TODAY,THE CENTER PARTNERED WITH*CANCOMMUNITY HEALT*ON-SITE DOCTORSIMMEDIATE SERVICES TO PEOPLEWHO TEST POSITIVE FOR H-I-V.W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'SARTHUR MONDALE REPORTS THECENTER IS GETTING BACK TO IT'SROOTS WITH THE EXPANSION.<<”IT DOESNARE.

WE ALL ARE LIVING THESAME WAY WE ALL ARE TRYING TODO THE SAME THING.

WE ALL ARETRYING TO DO THE SAME THING &WE ALL WANT TO BE LOVED ANDRESPECTED AND WHY CANJUST FIND THAT HAPPY PLACE ANDJUST RESPECT EVERYBODY BECAUSEI THINK IT WOULD BE A BETTERPLACE FOR EVERYBODY” THIRTYYEARS AGO, COMPASS GAVE VELVETLENORE SMITH&.MISS PALM BEACHPRIDE 2016, THE RESOURCES TOBE EMPOWERED, ADVOCATING ANDLIVING HER BEST LIFE.

”LIVINGMY LIFE BECAUSE OF COMPASS”THE MISSION HAS STAYED THESAME&BUT THE NEED HASN)”HERE WE GO.

ONE.

TWO.

THREE.YEAH”(10:27:04) ON JUNE 25,THE CENTER PARTNERED WITH*CANCOMMUNITY HEALT*SERVICE NON-PROFIT CLINICSTHAT OFFERS MEDICAL, DENTAL,PSYCHOLOGICAL AND LIFESTYLECOUNSELING TO H-I-V PATIENTS,REGARDLESS OF THEIR FINANCIALSITUATION, INSURANCE STATUS,OR ABILITY TO PAY.”THE SAMEDAY IF THEYTEST POSITIVE THEYSEE A DOCTOR, THEYRECEIVE TREATMENT AND THEYGOING TO WALK OUT O OUR CLINICWITH MEDICATION” PRACTICEADMINISTRATOR*PATRICE GRA* &GAVE US A TOURCOMMUNITY HEALT* ON SITE ISBEING PROACTIVE.

”ONCE THEYWALK THROUGH THE DOOR THEYGOING TO WALK OUT COMPLETELYTAKEN CARE OF.

THEREREASON THAT WE NEED TO SENDTHEM ANYWHERE ELSE TO ANYOTHER AGENCY.

THIS IS THEIRONE STOP SHOP FOR THEIRHEALTHY LIVING”(10:33:20) ITALSO ENCOURAGES TESTING..APROMOTES HEALTHY OUTCOMES.)”THROUGH PREP SERVICES,THROUGH PREVENTION ANDEDUCATION WEBRING THOSE NUMBERS DOWN”COMPASS SAYS THIS PARTNERSHIPWAS THREE YEARS IN THE MAKING&AND WHILE THE LOOK OF THECENTER HAS CHANGED, THECENTERTAKING COMPASS BACK TO ITROOTS BECAUSE YOU CANABOUT THE LGBTQ COMMUNITYWITHOUT RECOGNIZING THEHISTORY, THE TRAUMA AND OUTPAST WITH HIV ANDAIDS”(10:10:43)“ITIMPORTANT TO MENTION TESTING &JUST LIKE ONECONFIDENTIAL.

TO LEARN MOREABOUT COMPASS AND CANCOMMUNITY HEALTH VISIT OURWEBSITE.

ARTHUR MONDALE WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5”