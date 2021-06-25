Democrats Sue Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Over Vetoing Pay After Walkout

Going straight to the Texas Supreme Court, Democrats called the veto an unconstitutional power grab.
Gov. Abbott Vetoes Domestic Violence Education Bill
Some in North Texas law enforcement are surprised and disappointed.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mentioned the possibility of vetoing the legislature's portion of the state budget after Democrats killed an..