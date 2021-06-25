Truck driver shares his alternate path to a good career

AGO SERVES AS AN EXAMPLE FORTHE CITY'S YOUTH.

WMAR 2 NEWSKENDALL GREEN SHOWS US HOW ONEDECISION CHANGED SHAWWARREN'S ENTIRE LIFE.-Day in and day out, it's thesame thing for Shawn Warren.He hops in his truck andstarts his delivery routethrough Baltimore city.

But ifyou were to ask him 20 yearsago if this would be his dailyroutine, he probably wouldn'thave an answer for you.

"I wasworking at a printing companyand this just happened bychance." -Warren tells usbefore getting into thetrucking industry, he'd justgotten a new place and settleddown when he was suddenlyfired.

The fast money in thestreets plagued with crime anduncertainlythat many youthwillingly choose today wasn'tthe path he chose to take.

Hisfriend who was also firedshared his next step forward."William said I'm going totruck driving school so I saidI'm going with you." -Hefinished up his courses, gotcertified and the rest ishistory.

Warren tells us hefound more purpose in what hedoes everyday than he'd everimagined delivering food tonon profits, that eventuallyget into the hands of thehomeless and others sufferingfrom food insecurity.

Warrenhopes Baltimore's youth, seeearly-on the opportunities inthe trucking industry that arealready well within theirreach "The trucking industryis hiring.

You can go toschool and you can makesomething of yourself." "Ifyou give yourself anopportunity, the sky is thelimit.

You just gotta set agoal.

-We see the costlyresults of split seconddecisions Warren wantsBaltimore's youth to make thedecision that leads torewards, rather thanrisks...where they too canfind their purpose along theway.

"And then I look forwardto getting up every morningand doing it all over againbecause I know what I'm doinghas a great cause to it .A JURY HAS BEEN SELECTED FORTHE CAPITAL GAZETT