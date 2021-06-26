Elderly man with amputated leg jokes that waitress stepped on his toe

Shani is at a restaurant in Scotland with her grandfather Billy, who is in a wheelchair because his leg is amputated.
When the waitress approaches them, Billy jokes that she stood on his toe.
The waitress starts apologizing before realizing that Billy doesn't have a toe on that leg and bursts out laughing.