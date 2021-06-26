U.S. troops withdrawing from Afghanistan sooner than expected

U.S. troops are withdrawing from Afghanistan sooner than expected.

BEEN SENT TO TEXAS TO PROVIDEADDITIONAL SUPPORT AT THEBORDER.THE U-S IS WITHDRAWING TROOPSFROM AFGHANISTAN MORE QUICKLYTHAN EXPECTED.THE MILITARY HOPES TO TAKEMOST TROOPS OUT OF THE COUNTRY... IN THE NEXT TWO WEEKS,ACCORDING TO THE ASSOCIATEDPRESS.THERE’S ALSO WORD ..

THEMILITARY PLANS TO KEEP ABOUT 650TROOPS THERE FOR NOW.THOSE TROOPS WILL BE TASKEDWITH PROVIDING SECURITY FO