DeSantis deploys 50 Florida state law enforcement officers to border

Gov.
DeSantis will send state and local law enforcement officers to combat the border crisis.
There has been an increase in human trafficking and drug trafficking near the border.
Gov.
DeSantis will send state and local law enforcement officers to combat the border crisis.
There has been an increase in human trafficking and drug trafficking near the border.
FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.THAT’S THE LATEST FROM EL PASO,TEXAS, CASEY STEGALL, FOX NEWS.TODAY, GOVERNOR DESANTISANNOUNCED MORE THAN 50 STATELAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS
DeSantis sending 50 Florida law enforcement officers to the border. The increase in drug and human trafficking has caused the need..
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed several education-focused bills this week, including one to protect what the state calls the..