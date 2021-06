Coffee before bedtime interferes with sleep

BEFORE THERE WERE ANY SYMPTOMS.THE TEST ALSO PREDICTED CANCERLOCATION WITH NOTABLE ACCURACY.YOUR DAILY CAFFEINE FIX FROMCOFFEE... NEEDS TO END HOURSBEFORE BEDTIME.THAT’S ACCORDING TO RESEARCHERS.A UNIVERSITY OF EDINBURGH STUDYSAYS COFFEE’S CAFFEINE IMPACTCOULD MESS UP YOUR SLEEP... IFYOU DON’T CUT DOWN SIX HOURSBEFORE BEDTIME.THE STUDY NOTES THAT WHILECOFFEE’S POSITIVE EFFECTS ONALERTNESS CAN HELP THOSE WITHCHANGING WORK SHIFTS...TOO MUCH CAFFEINE IN THE