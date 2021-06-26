WEB EXTRA: Derek Chauvin Offers Condolences To George Floyd's Family At Sentencing

Derek Chauvin addressed the court before hearing his sentence for the murder of George Floyd.
On Friday (6/25), the former Minneapolis police officer said he wanted to give his condolences to the Floyd family.
George Floyd’s daughter Gianna gave a victim impact statement at former police officer Derek Chauvin’s sentencing in..
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years , for Murder of George Floyd.
The former Minneapolis police officer received the prison..