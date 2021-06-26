Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, June 26, 2021

Top 20 Most Badass Fast and Furious Cars

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 22:41s 0 shares 1 views
Top 20 Most Badass Fast and Furious Cars
Top 20 Most Badass Fast and Furious Cars

These badass whips were as vital to the franchise as the actors!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the vehicles in this action franchise that left lasting impressions, mostly because of how rad they are.

These badass whips were as vital to the franchise as the actors!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the vehicles in this action franchise that left lasting impressions, mostly because of how rad they are.

Our countdown includes 1970 Plymouth Road Runner, 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT, W Motors Lykan HyperSport, Toyota Supra MK IV, 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Top 10 Best Fast and Furious Fights

Top 10 Best Fast and Furious Fights

WatchMojo

Who says this franchise is all about cars? There are some pretty epic fights as well! For this list, we’ll be looking at the best..

Explore