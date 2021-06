Arvada police confirm officer shot Johnny Hurley, say he was holding suspect's rifle at the time

Arvada police released a statement and timeline Friday afternoon of the events Monday in which they confirmed Hurley shot Ronald Troyke, the man accused of killing Officer Gordon Beesley, then picked up one of Troyke’s guns, at which time he was shot by an Arvada police officer.

The timeline also says that Troyke had planned the shooting beforehand.