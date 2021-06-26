The couple split after 25 years of marriage in 2011 when Schwarzenegger confessed to fathering a lovechild with a maid at the family home.However, very little progress has been made in the case since then, with nothing being filed in the case for more than four years.
Arnold Schwarzenegger files for declaration of disclosure in Maria Shriver divorce
