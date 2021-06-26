First day of the Battle of Britain air show in Kent, UK

Spectators were treated to spectacular air displays on the first day of the Battle of Britain Air Show at Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent, southern England on June 25.

Spectators were treated to spectacular air displays on the first day of the Battle of Britain Air Show at Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent, southern England on June 25.

The show featured vintage aircraft, including Spitfires, as part of a Battle of Britain memorial.

It also included a B17, C47 Dakotas, various biplanes and many other aircraft.