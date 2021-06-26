Top 10 Celebrity Reactions To South Park Parodies

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
But not everyone sees it that way.
For this list, we’ll be looking at how well, or how poorly celebrities responded to being poked fun at on Comedy Central’s South Park.
Our countdown includes Kanye West, Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, and more!