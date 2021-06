Engineer raised concerns about structural damage at Surfside condominium in 2018 report

A structural field survey report completed nearly three years before the collapse of the Champlain Towers south condominium complex in Surfside, Florida, raised concerns about structural damage to the concrete slab below the pool deck and “cracking and spalling” located in the parking garage.

The report from October 2018 was included in a series of public records documents that were published overnight on the Surfside town website.