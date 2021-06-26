London day of protest: Somali rally at Downing Street against Kenyan army killings

On a weekend of protest in the UK capital, Somali protesters gathered outside Downing Street on Saturday 26 June.

On a weekend of protest in the UK capital, Somali protesters gathered outside Downing Street on Saturday 26 June.

They called for an end to what they said was the killing of civilians by Kenyan troops in Somalia.

One of them said: "We are here to tell the British government to stop giving the weapons and financial support to the Kenyans".

Downing Street is home to the UK prime minister.

The rally was one small protest of a number happening this weekend, that on Saturday includes one small protest against the Iranian government, also outside Downing Street; another large one against coronavirus restrictions; another large one for a variety of left-leaning causes, including Palestinian rights; and more actions planned against climate change.