Spain legalizes euthanasia: Law passed in March comes into effect | Oneindia News

In Spain, patients who suffer from serious incurable diseases that cause extreme suffering now can ask for the permission to die.

The corresponding law comes into force today.

And it echoes what around 80% of Spaniards think, according to a survey: A dignified, self-determined death is a human right.

