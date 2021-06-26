Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, June 26, 2021

Top 10 Fast and Furious Callbacks In F9

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 11:14s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Fast and Furious Callbacks In F9
Top 10 Fast and Furious Callbacks In F9

The newest entry in this epic franchise is loaded with awesome easter eggs!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the best references the ninth film in the saga made to the rest of the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

The newest entry in this epic franchise is loaded with awesome easter eggs!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the best references the ninth film in the saga made to the rest of the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Our countdown includes Magdalene’s Prison Time, The Toretto Family Dodge Charger, Dom Gives Away a Ten Second Car, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage