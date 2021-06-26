Scuffles between police and anti-lockdown protestors outside Downing Street, London

Scuffles have broken out between police and anti-lockdown protesters outside Downing Street in central London on Saturday 26 June.

Downing Street is the official residence of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

While full lockdown has long been lifted in the UK, the PM is under considerable pressure to remove all restrictions, after delaying that date on the advice of scientists recently.

The anti-lockdown demonstration is one of a number happening in London this weekend, including another large gathering in the same area that also opposed the government but on left-wing grounds, such as support for Palestine, opposition to austerity, action on climate change and more.

There have also been other smaller protests in the capital on Saturday and more are expected on Sunday.