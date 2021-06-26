Who will replace AWJ as Lions captain?

After Alun Wyn Jones was ruled out of the British & Irish Lions tour with a dislocated shoulder, who will replace him as captain?
Sky Sports' Will Greenwood has his say.
After Alun Wyn Jones was ruled out of the British & Irish Lions tour with a dislocated shoulder, who will replace him as captain?
Sky Sports' Will Greenwood has his say.
Will Greenwood says it is 'heartbreaking' for British & Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones, who was ruled out of this..
Alun Wyn Jones was forced off with a shoulder injury in the British and Irish Lions’ 28-10 victory over Japan on Saturday. The..