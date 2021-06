AMC ticket membership reactivates July 1

TAKE NOTE THAT A-M-C STUBS MOVIEMEMBERSHIPS ARE RE-ACTIVATING ONJULY FIRST.FOR MONTHS, A-M-C- STUBS A-LISTMEMBERS HAVE HAD THEIR CARDSINACTIVATED, WITH HUNDREDS OFTHEATERS CLOSED.BUT THEATERS ARE OPENING UPEVERYWHERE, AND THATPOPULAR MOVIE MEMBERSHIP CARDCOULD COME IN HANDYAGAIN.IN FACT, THIS IS EXPECTED TO BETHE BUSIEST WEEKEND SO FARAT THE BOX OFFICE, WITH "F-9"... THE NINTH EPISODE OF THE"FAST AND FURIOUS" FRANCHISE...OPENING FRIDAY.PRE-PANDEMIC, THE A-M-C STUBSA-LIST ALLOWED MEMBERS TO SEETHREE MOVIES A WEEK AND TO GETOTHER DISCOUNTS.NOW, THAT THE MEMBERSHIPS ARE NOLONGER DORMANT, SOMEFILM FANS MAY BE HAVING SECONDTHOUGHTS ABOUT RETURNING TO ACROWDED THEATER.THE MOVIE THEATER CHAIN SAYSTHAT'S OKAY, MEMBERS CANCANCEL THEIR PLANS BY GOING TOTHE "MANAGE MY PLAN" SECTIONOF THE "MY A-M-C" ACCOUNT.