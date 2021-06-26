Major anti-lockdown march from Hyde Park down Oxford Street in London

A massive London anti-lockdown protest made its way from Hyde Park and through central London to Downing Street on Saturday 26 June.

After leaving the park at the corner near Marble Arch, the crowd marched down Oxford Street before heading towards the government district Whitehall.

It was one of a number of protests in the capital on Saturday, both against lockdown and about other causes, such as Palestinian rights and against a new policing powers bill.

The crowd's demands for a complete end to coronavirus restrictions were given added impetus by the news that the Health Secretary Matt Hancock had himself been breaching coronavirus restrictions in a tryst with an aide.

He resigned this afternoon over the matter (Saturday 26 June).