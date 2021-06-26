Matt Hancock quits as Health Secretary after kiss with aide

Matt Hancock has resigned as Health Secretary the day after video footage emerged of him kissing an aide in his ministerial office in a breach of coronavirus restrictions.Images and video showed Mr Hancock in an embrace with aide Gina Coladangelo last month, and he was facing increasing pressure to quit over the breaking of social-distancing rules.
Sajid Javid appointed Health Secretary
Prime Minister Boris Johnson appoints Sajid Javid as Health Secretary to replace Matt Hancock.