Thousands march for transgender & non-binary rights in London

Global Edition
Saturday, June 26, 2021

Thousands took to the streets of central London on Saturday (June 26) to march for transgender and non-binary rights.

The 'London Trans+ Pride' march began at Wellington Arch near Hyde Park and travelled to Soho, London's nightlife district and home of the capital's LGBT scene.

Marchers chanted, "trans rights are human rights" and "trans sex workers matter".

At one moment, an activist got emotional during a speech about trans young people.

The march coincided with other Pride marches around the world, including those in France and Turkey.

