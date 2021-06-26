Media camp outside Matt Hancock's home on the day the Health Secretary resigns

The press were seen waiting outside the former UK Health Secretary's property in Suffolk on the day he resigned (Saturday 26 June).

Matt Hancock quit after CCTV footage emerged of him kissing an aide, Mrs Gina Coladangelo, who was not his wife, in breach of his own government's Covid-19 rules.

Boris Johnson the Prime Minister had previously given his support to Mr Hancock and accepted his apology as an end to the matter.

However, under pressure from MPs and the public, Mr Hancock has decided to resign.