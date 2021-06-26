London's day of protest on Saturday (26 June) included a large Trans Pride march from Wellington Arch to Soho Square.
London day of protest: Trans Pride march reaches Soho Square
Transgender protesters and LGBT+ allies united at the demonstration, against increasingly vocal opposition to trans rights in politics and the media.