Gilpin Court spotlights vaccinations during annual Field Day event

A hot and humid Saturday in Richmond’s East End was no match for the Gilpin Court community’s annual day of fun.

A hot and humid saturday iwonderful to see kids haviDirector of residents servagenda Started planning thField Day in March.

Get thsome fun for the last onebeen stuck in the house neMexican food and snow conevaccinations.

Yeah, no lonmass vaccination events weevents and so right here itoday.

Mayor Levar Stoneybrown populations expresstheir dose of the covid 19don't have access to it beor they're working two jobwhy we come into communiticourt today because now yoor right here in the commucome get the shot.

AccordiDepartment of Health.

Morestates adult population haone dose, 58.4% of the whiat least one shot, but tha15% of the black populatioHispanics.

And so I just cDepartment and they were ethem to come out, talk witand engage and to have thipeople to become vaccinatethink about our kids havehave been isolated and so