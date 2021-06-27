Top 10 True Crime Series You Need To Binge

Top 10 True Crimes That Changed Laws
WatchMojo
These horrific crimes managed to have a positive effect on society in the long term. For this list, we'll be ranking real life..
These true crime series are so bingeable it should be illegal.
Our countdown includes "McMillions," "Mindhunter," "I'll Be Gone in the Dark," and more!
These horrific crimes managed to have a positive effect on society in the long term. For this list, we'll be ranking real life..
Monica opens up about shining a light on victims and their families in the new true crime show