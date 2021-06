Portsmouth park renamed after former Mayor

PEOPLE CAME OUT TO MOUNTHERMON PARK -- FOR A RENAMINGDEDICATION CEREMONY.

THE NEWNAME?

FOR FORMER MAYOR BERNARDD GRIFFIN JUNIOR.

GRIFFIN WASALSO WELL KNOWN AS A SCHOOLBOARD MEMBER, AND COMMUNITYACTIVIST IN PORTSMOUTH.THIS WAS ABSOLUTELY THE BESTWAY WE COULD RECOGNIZE APUBLIC SERVANT WHO GAVE SOMUCH.

IT'S KIND OF SURREAL TOSEE THE FINISHED PRODUCT.

TOSEE SO MANY PEOPLE OUT HERE.THIS IS WHAT PORTSMOUTH IS ALLABOUT.

AND IN CASE ANYONEWANTED TO GET THEIR COVID SHOT-- THE HAMPTON UNIVERSITYMOBILE VACCINE UNIT WAS ALSOAT THE EVENT.