Local therapist talks about identifying trauma caused from COVID

THE PANDEMIC IS NOT FULLYOVER, AND IT'S ALREADY HASTAKEN SO MUCH FROM SO MANY.FROM LOST LOVED ONES AND TIMEAWAY FROM THOSE WE HOLD DEAR ...TO LOST JOBS AND LIVELIHOODS --MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONALS SAYTHE TREMENDOUS IMPACT THISEVENT HAS HAD ON OUR LIVES ISSOMETHING WE CAN ALL HEAL FROM.ANTHONY DAEMKEDEM-KEY, A LICENSED MARRIAGE AND FAMILYTHERAPIST...WITH DIVERSUS HEALTHIN COLORADO SPRINGS,...SAYS THE PANDEMIC EXPOSED US TOA LOT OF STRESS WHICH E COULDMORE LIKELY CAUSE MENTAL HEALTHISSUES TO DEVELOP.A SHARED TERRIBLE EVENT CANLEAVE PEOPLE FEELING POWERLESS.HE SAYS DON'T IGNORE THAT, BUTINSTEAD ADDRESS IT.WHAT I USUALLY ASK PEOPLE IS TOMAYBE KEEP A JOURNAL..A TANGIBLEJOURNALAND NOTE....TODAY WAS A GOOD DAYBECAUSE OF THIS OR TODAY WAS ABAD DAY BECAUSE OF THAT ANDOVERTIME WE'VE COLLECTED DATATHAT YIELDS TRENDSTRAUMA IS ALSO SOMETHING THATOVERWHELMS OUR ABILITY TO COPE.EXERCISING AND DOING ACTIVITIESYOU ENJOY TO DECREASE STRESS CANALSO BE AN OUTLET.ALSO REACH OUT F