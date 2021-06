Crews at collapse site find body, raising death toll to 5

Authorities say search crews have found another body at the site of a 12-story building collapse near Miami, raising the death toll to five.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the heightened toll Saturday evening.

She said crews working throughout the day had found another body in the rubble of the wrecked Florida beachside condominium — along with other human remains.