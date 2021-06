Racing to End Alzheimer’sAlzheimer's affects 6 million Americans and 50 million people worldwide.

THE INDIANAPOLIS 500.THIS YEAR YOU WILL SEE A NEW CAROUT THERE RACING -- ITS CALLEDTHE RACE TO END ALZHEIMERS .NEWS 5 ERIN CHAPMAN SHARES WITHUS THE STORY BEHIND THIS SPECIALCAR.A DISEASE THAT AFFECTS SIXMILLION AMERICANS -- AND 50MILLION PEOPLE WORLDWIDE"THIS IS AN ODD DISEASE BECAUSEITS ABOUT THE LOSS OF MEMORY,"PHIL FRENGS HAS ALWAYS HAD ALOVE FOR RACING -- BUT WHEN HISWIFE MIMI WAS DIAGNOSED WITHALZHEIMERS -- HE CAME UP WITH AWAY TO HONOR AND REMEMBER THOSEWHO HAVE ALSO BEEN AFFECTED."IT DONNED ON ME THAT THEREMIGHT BE AN OPPORTUNITY TO DOSOMETHING WITH ALZHEIMER'SASSOCIATED WITH RACING" INSTEADOF LOGOS AND CORPORATE NAMES ONA RACE CAR..."WE COVER THE CAR OF PEOPLE WHOHAVE BEEN EFFECTED WITHALZHEIMER'S OR ANY FORM OFDEMENTIA,"THERE ARE CURRENTLY 75 NAMES ONTHE CAR ..AND IT IS FRENGS HOPE THAT THATNUMBER ONLY CONTINUES TO GROW."WHILE WE ARE DOING THAT WE ARESOLICITING NAMES TO GO ON THECAR.HOPEFULLY WE PUT 100 NAMES ONTHE CAR DURING THE SUMMER TOUR"THIS IS THE CAR'S 4TH RACESEASON -- AND THE ORGANIZATIONHAS RAISIED MORE THAN 4 HUNDREDTHOUSAND DOLLARS."ITS AN ACT OF CLOSURE ITS ANACT OF HONORING SOMEONE CLOSE INTHEIR LIFE THAT THEY DONT WANTTO FORGET" THE CAR WILL RACE UPTO THE TOP OF PIKES PEAK ONSUNDAY MORNING FOR THE PIKESPEAK HILL CLIMB ,.."THEY HAVE DESIGNED THIS CAR TOBE AS FAST AS IT CAN BE UP