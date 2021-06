Zydus Cadila caps clinical trials of DNA vaccine for minors | Vaccines for children | Oneindia News

Yesterday, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that Zydus Cadila, which is developing a DNA vaccine, has completed its clinical trials for the 12 to 18 age group.

The government added that the Drugs Controller General of India gave permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials of Covaxin on volunteers between 2 to 18 years of age.

