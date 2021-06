Covid-19: India reports 50,040 new cases and 1,258 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

India reports 50,040 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

1,258 people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 3,95,751.

Yesterday, PM Narendra Modi held a meeting to review the situation with the Covid pandemic in the country.

