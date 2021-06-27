Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans

At his first rally since leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump on Saturday lambasted the Biden administration's immigration policies and urged his supporters to help Republicans take back majorities in Congress.

"What happened on November 3, was a disgrace." Donald Trump aired his regular grievances at a rally in Wellington, Ohio on Saturday, his first since leaving the White House.

In front of thousands of supporters, the former president once again spread false claims of fraud in the 2020 elections.

"They use COVID in order to cheat, they use COVID in order to rig the election..." blasted the Biden administration's immigration policies along the U.S.-Mexico border, "I don't know if they're doing it out of naivete, or are they doing it because they think it's really good to have all these people coming into our country, but they are putting your family into a very very bad position..." and dangled a possible run in the 2024 elections - while maintaining he rightfully won against current President Joe Biden back in November.

"We won the election twice.

And it's possible we'll have to win it a third time." Trump hopes to reenergize Republican voters to take back majorities in Congress during the midterm elections next year.

Democrats hold the majority in both chambers by a razor-thin margin.

But Trump's return to a big rally also saw him lashing out at elected members of the same party, who he views as having crossed him.

In Ohio, he campaigned for former White House aide Max Miller, who is challenging House Representative Anthony Gonzalez's seat in the mid-terms next year.

Gonzalez is one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, on a charge of inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol attack by his supporters.

Trump has vowed to campaign against all ten that voted against him.