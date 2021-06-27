BSP to go solo in UP & Uttarakhand state polls; Mayawati says no tie-up with AIMIM | Oneindia News

BSP chief Mayawati clarified that the party would go solo in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand state polls; Yesterday, the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah said the T20 World Cup may have to be shifted from India to UAE due to the Covid-19 pandemic; Yesterday, three people were arrested who were suspected to be associates of Debanjan Deb, who had allegedly posed as an IAS officer and organised fake Covid vaccination camps in Kolkata; Yesterday, Chief Justice of India N.V.

Ramana expressed concern at ‘the poor digital connectivity in rural, tribal, remote and hilly areas’.

#BSP #BCCI #DebanjanDeb #CJI