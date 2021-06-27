Cobra vomits up another cobra after being caught by snake rescuer in India

A cobra in India vomited up another cobra after being caught by a snake rescuer on a construction site on 24 June.

Workers at a construction site at Bhubaneswar in eastern India spotted the cobra and called the Snake Helpline for help.

Biranchi Narayan Acharjya, a volunteer at Snake Helpline reached the spot and found a 4-foot-long (1.2m) cobra after a search.

But after he caught it, the workers insisted they snake they had seen was much smaller in size.

Suddenly, the cobra, which had a bulge in its belly, started regurgitating a freshly-swallowed 3-foot-long (0.9m) spectacled cobra, which had been sighted by the workers earlier.

Subhendu Mallik, the general secretary of Snake Helpline, said: "Cannibalism is common in cobras.

Bigger snakes usually prey on smaller ones." The surviving cobra was released in a natural habitat later.