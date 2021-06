PM Modi urges to shed vaccine hesitancy| Mann ki Baat| Tribute to Milkha Singh| Oneindia News

In his latest episode of 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the citizens to take the Covid-19 vaccine immediately, while refuting rumours about the jabs.

He also gave his mother's example that she's almost 100 years old and still got the jab.

