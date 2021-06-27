EU must back up words with actions on Northern Ireland Protocol, says Brandon Lewis

The EU must back up its words about showing flexibility on the Northern Ireland Protocol with actions, Brandon Lewis has said.The Northern Ireland Secretary made clear the Government would act to “rectify” the “big disruption” caused by the post-Brexit Irish Sea trading arrangements.Mr Lewis blamed the problems attributed to the Protocol on the EU’s “purist” implementation.
Protocol an 'issue for the whole of Northern Ireland'
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Brandon Lewis said the Protocol is an “issue for the whole of Northern Ireland” not just those in the unionist community.Mr..