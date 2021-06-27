Eoin Morgan on ‘outstanding’ Tymal Mills in consideration for England

Eoin Morgan believes Tymal Mills could make a compelling case for selection at the Twenty20 World Cup as the England captain revealed there are only “half a dozen guys nailed down” for a squad place so far.Mills, a T20 specialist in recent years owing to a congenital back condition, is on the comeback trail this summer following a number of injury issues that have dogged his career since his last England appearance in February 2017.The appeal is clear as Mills is capable of regularly exceeding 90mph as well as being able to mix it up with subtle changes of pace, so Morgan admitted he will be keeping close tabs on the Sussex left-armer in the next few months.