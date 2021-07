Fort Hood continues search for Missing Soldier

HOOD SOLDIER.

GOODMORNING I'M GARRETHOTTLE'I'M BAYNE FRONEYTHE LAST TIME THEFAMILY OF ABRAMSALAS OR HIS UNITSPOKE WITH HIM WASON WEDNESDAY.AND FORT HOOD ISASKING FOR THEPUBLICS HELP INLOCATING SPECIALISTSALAS.

YOU CAN SEEHIS PICTURE HERE ONYOUR SCREEN.

SALAS ISFIVE-SIX, WITH BLACKHAIR, & BROWN EYESSALAS MAY BE DRIVINGA WHITE DODGE DAWITH THE LICENSEPLATE NUMBN-F-P - 2--7-9-6 .AND NO MATTER WHEREYOU ARE PLEASE KEEAN EYE OUT.

IF YOUHAVE ANY INFORMATIAT ALL CONTACTMILITARY POLICE.

THENUMBERS ARE LISTEDTHERE ON YOURSCREEN AND ON OURWEBSITE.

YOU CANALSO REMAINANONYMOUS WHENREPORTING ANYINFORMATION.'