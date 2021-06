Shafali Verma becomes youngest Indian cricketer to play in all formats| BCCI| Oneindia News

India Women batting sensation Shafali Verma on Sunday made her ODI debut in the match versus England Women in Bristol.

The 17-year-old was presented with India Women's ODI cap number 131 from captain Mithali Raj for becoming the youngest Indian cricketer to play in all formats.

