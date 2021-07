Indian Army's Shatrujeet Brigade conducts airborne exercise| Watch the Video| Oneindia News

Indian Army's Shatrujeet Brigade conducted an airborne exercise in Rajasthan to validate its Rapid Response Capability.

The exercise was preceded by a series of intense preparation involving joint planning & integration between the Indian Army and Indian Airforce elements taking part in the exercise.

