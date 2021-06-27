Skip to main content
Indonesian grandpa stuck down a well while rescuing a cat, is himself rescued

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 03:11s 0 shares 1 views
An Indonesian grandpa that got stuck down a deep well while rescuing a cat, has himself been rescued.

The incident happened in West Sumatra on Saturday 26 June.

The man had gone down the 12 metre (39 feet) well in order to rescue a cat.

While he was able to save the cat by throwing it out of the well, he was then too exhausted to climb out himself.

He was stuck there for four hours before emergency crews could lower themselves into the well and winch him out.

