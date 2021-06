Three fatal crashes in Kern County

THIS MORNING AT LEAST THREEPEOPLE HAVE DIED FOLLOWINGCRASHES THAT HAPPENED AROUNDKERN COUNTY.ACCORDING TO THE CALIFORNIAHIGHWAY PATROL'S TRAFFICINCIDENT PAGE -- THE FIRST CRASHHAPPENED JUST AFTER MIDNIGHTON HIGHWAY 33 AND LOKERN ROAD.THE CORONER WAS CALLED TO THESCENE AFTER A SEMI-TRUCKCOLLIDED WITH A SEDAN.AFTER 12:30 THIS MORNING -- THESECOND CRASH INVOLDMULTIPLE CARS ON SIERRA HIGHWAY.ALL PARTIES INVOLVED WERETRANSFERRED TO A LOCAL HOSPITALWHERE THEIR INJURIES WERE LISTEDAS MODERATE TOMAJOR.AS FOR THE MOST RECENT COLLISION-- CHP WAS NOTIFIED OFA HIT-AND-RUN -- AROUND 3:30A.M.POLICE ARE STILL ON SCENE ONHIGHWAY 46 -- THE PAGE SAYS EWESTBOUND LANES ARE CLOSED ASTHEY INVESTIGATE THEAREA