DJs and dancing at London musical protest for nightlife opening up

Ravers and music industry workers held a party protest outside the BBC in London on Sunday (27 June) calling for no further delays to reopening the music and hospitality sector.

The ‘Freedom to Dance’ rally, which is slowly moving across central London, was organised by DJs and others connected to the music and nightlife industries.

Protest organisers say they are concerned that plans to reopen the UK fully in a few weeks might be postponed or reversed later, as has happened before.

It was one of numerous protests happening in London this weekend, for a wide range of different causes.

The BBC’s central London headquarters has become a common gathering point for protests since the broadcaster moved most of its staff there between 2012 and 2013, from a more inconvenient location outside the city centre.