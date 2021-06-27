Entertainer as Elton John performs on mobile piano at Watford FC vaccination centre

A man dressed as Elton John and playing on a mobile piano, entertained people arriving for vaccination at Watford football club’s stadium on Sunday 27 June.

Elton John is famously a lifelong Watford supporter.

The club’s Vicarage Road stadium has been turned into a mass vaccination centre for the ‘Grab a Jab’ campaign.

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) is also promoting a number of walk-in clinics this weekend in London, to try to increase the number of over-18s receiving a jab, as cases of the coronavirus Delta variant are reported to be on the rise.