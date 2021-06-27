Extinction Rebellion 'Free the Press' march rounds off weekend of London protests

A weekend that saw countless protests in London was rounded off with one by environmentalists Extinction Rebellion (XR) against right-leaning news media groups.

A weekend that saw countless protests in London was rounded off with one by environmentalists Extinction Rebellion (XR) against right-leaning news media groups.

The ‘Free the Press’ march on Sunday 27 June, began in Parliament Square and ended at the offices of News UK, Rupert Murdoch’s media operation in Britain, near London Bridge.

XR say that the UK press is too concentrated in the hands of a few rich, right-wing corporate groups that try to hide the reality of climate change and 'greenwash' their own reputation.

Earlier in the day, six people were reportedly arrested after XR protesters dumped seven tonnes of horse manure outside the London HQ of the Daily Mail.

XR tried to do the same thing at the offices of The Telegraph but were stopped by police.