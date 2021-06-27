Flash flood causes damage in eastern Poland

Torrential ran on Saturday 26 June left large areas of land in eastern Poland underwater.
Flash floods swamped roads, buildings, and crops.
Torrential ran on Saturday 26 June left large areas of land in eastern Poland underwater.
Flash floods swamped roads, buildings, and crops.
Torrential ran on Saturday 26 June left large areas of land in eastern Poland underwater.
Flash floods swamped roads, buildings, and crops.
Cereal crops, raspberry plantations, corn and other vegetables crops were all innundated.